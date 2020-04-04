Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Makamba in emotional tribute to son Zororo who “took the baton stick and ran with it”

By Staff Reporter

Prominent businessman, broadcaster and former Zanu PF MP, James Makamba, has paid an emotional tribute to his son Zororo who died after contracting the coronavirus last month.

James Makamba and his late son Zororo Makamba
James Makamba and his late son Zororo Makamba

On Saturday Makamba shared collaged pictures of a younger self and his son in a radio studio. The final picture was captioned;

“Took the baton stick and ran with it 🎤. I am a proud father 🙏🏾 #RememberingZororoMakamba #RIPZororoMakamba #Resilience.”

Zororo well known for his State of the Nation broadcasts died after succumbing to the coronavirus (Covid-19) at Harare’s Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital. He was buried less than 24 hours later.

James Makamba and his late son Zororo Makamba
James Makamba and his late son Zororo Makamba

Makamba later revealed that his family has had to go through this horrific ordeal three times. Out of the couple’s five children, only two are still alive following Zororo’s death.

“There is no loss more painful and enduring than that of parents losing their child. My wife, Irene and myself have experienced this pain no fewer than three times,” Makamba explained in March.

“Our two surviving children, Kushinga and Tawanda also went through the deep pain of losing three siblings. The Makamba family expresses deep gratitude to friends and relatives who comforted us in difficult circumstances of social distance and quarantine.

Zororo seen here with his dad James Makamba
Zororo seen here with his dad James Makamba
Zororo Makamba
Zororo Makamba
The late Zororo Makamba
The late Zororo Makamba
Zororo Makamba
Zororo Makamba

“We thank them all for their prayers and thoughts. We were touched that many people recognised Zororo’s immense talent as a communicator. His loss is thus not confined to his family and friends.

“The country and the profession lost an outstanding talent.

“For that, we are extremely proud and grateful. Zororo, your name demands that you rest in peace. The family and all those whose lives you touched will always love you and thank you for your short but highly productive life. #RememberingZororo, #RIPZororoMakamba, #Resilience.” Nehanda Radio

