Police seek murder suspect brothers

By Thupeyo Muleya

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is pursuing three Beitbridge brothers who are accused of killing another villager in Mawale area on Saturday following a misunderstanding after a soccer tournament.

It is reported that the fight emanated from an unspecified dispute between the three suspects and other villagers from Tshinoni village under Beitbridge East.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday.

He said Clement Gumbo (24) was killed between Saturday midnight and Sunday at 2AM.

The body was taken to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Fanuel (30), Maliga (24) and Willet Mbedzi (19) are still on the run.

“The suspects and the now-deceased were part of people who attended a party in Mawale village following a soccer tournament earlier in the day,” he said.

“At this place, beer and meat were being sold and during the process one of the suspects approached Gumbo’s 16-year-old brother and asked him about the village he had come from,” he said. “The teenager revealed he was from Tshinoni village resulting in him being manhandled.

The accused person told him he had outstanding issues with people from that village.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said Gumbo approached the suspects and was invited by one of them to talk over the issues behind a tuck-shop where the trio ganged up and killed him.

He said the man’s body was discovered by a woman who was leaving for her homestead at around 2AM on Sunday. She then informed the rest of the crowd including Gumbo’s 16-year-old brother and the matter was reported to the police.

Gumbo’s body, he said was found lying in a pool of blood. “A follow up was then made to the trio’s homestead where three pairs of blood-soaked shoes were recovered. The suspects are still at large and we are pursuing leads,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. The Chronicle