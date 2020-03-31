Wilkins upgrading at advanced stage

By Paidamoyo Chipunza

The Upgrading of Wilkins Infections Diseases Hospital is now at an advanced stage, with officials expressing optimism on reopening of the facility to members of the public tomorrow.

Four of the seven anticipated ventilators for the Intensive Care Unit have since been delivered to the isolation centre, with installation expected to be done today.

Ordinary lightning has been replaced with LED fluorescent lambs with between eight and sixteen power points in each room.

Solar powered power back-up has also been installed.

Apart from Harare water, an additional borehole will be set up today to ensure consistent supply of tap water.

Traditional crosshead taps have also been replaced with the elbow type across all rooms.

A nurses station with new furniture and a CCTV connected to each room has also been established for easy monitoring of patients.

The outside outlook for the hospital has also been enhanced with fresh painted outlook.

These and other refurbishments were facilitated mainly by the Chinese government and companies working in Zimbabwe to assist the country in combating spread of the coronavirus disease.

Other players provided the four ventilators, solar system and water tanks.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday on progress regarding the upgrade, Wilkins Infectious Disease Hospitals administrator Mr Andrew Tapera said they were looking forward to reopening of the facility tomorrow.

“We had given the Chinese contractors five days to finish and true to that they completed their task on Sunday,” he said.

“Today (yesterday) we were just doing the final touches, which we anticipate to have completed by end of day tomorrow before we reopen the facility on Wednesday.”

Chinese companies operating in Zimbabwe invested more than US$500 000 for upgrading of the facility. The Herald