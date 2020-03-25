Coronavirus: Prince Charles tests positive but ‘remains in good health’

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced.

Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has been tested but does not have the virus.

Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son, the heir to the throne, on 12 March, but was “in good health”.

The palace added that the Duke of Edinburgh was not present at that meeting, and that the Queen was now “following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare”.

A Clarence House statement read: “In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The prince’s last public engagement was on 12 March – the same day he last saw the Queen – when he attended a dinner in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort.

However, Charles has also been working from home over the last few days, and has held a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy of Cornwall individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

A number of household staff at Birkhall – the prince’s residence on the Balmoral estate – are now self-isolating at their own homes.

A palace source said the prince has spoken to both the Queen and his sons – the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex – and is in good spirits.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had been informed about the prince’s positive test result on Tuesday morning and he wished him “a speedy recovery”.

The spokesman added the PM’s weekly audience with the Queen was now taking place by telephone.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus deaths in the UK stands at 440, after a further five were recorded in Wales, a further six in Scotland and two more in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures for England are due imminently.

