Five family members die on way to funeral

By Bruce Ndlovu

Five family members died while several others were injured in a road accident on Friday as they were on their way to bury another family member in Mtshabezi in Gwanda District, when the kombi they were travelling in burst one of its tyres and veered off the road.

The accident occurred just after the Danger descent on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road. Member of Parliament for Umzingwane Retired Brigadier-General Levi Mayihlome was one of the people who visited the scene of the accident.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele, confirmed the accident, but said he did not have details of the crash as he had been in a workshop in Bulawayo.

“I can confirm that the accident did indeed occur and we lost five lives all from one family. They are from Mpopoma and they were all going to the funeral of another relative. Three of those people died on the spot while another one passed away at Esigodini District Hospital. The fifth person died while they were being transported to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for further treatment.

“We got a lot of assistance from staff at Esigodini Hospital who moved swiftly to make sure that more lives were not lost. We are also grateful to police officers who were really helpful throughout this ordeal. The good news that we have received as of today (yesterday) is that all the other members that were injured in the crash are all out of danger,” said Rtd Brig-Gen Mayihlome.

The MP added that a district hospital was needed at Esigodini to handle cases of such magnitude.

“It’s about time a proper district hospital was built as Esigodini to cater for many travellers who use the Bulawayo-Gwanda highway. We also think speed humps should be erected in that stretch of the road (Danger) to make sure that motorists slow down.” The Sunday News