Confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa now at 274

The Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed 34 new additional cases of coronavirus in South Africa bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 274.

Of the 274 cases, 208 (76%) have a history of travel from an area where Covid-19 is circulating. The majority of those without international travel history have had recent contact with persons who have travelled internationally.

The Eastern Cape has recorded its second case. The majority of the new cases were reported in the Western Cape, 14, totalling 88 cases to date.

Of the new cases, the total provincial breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Cape

* A 22-year-old male who travelled to Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom

Free State Province

* A 49-year-old female with no international travel history

* A 26-year-old male with pending travel history

Gauteng

* A 58-year-old male who travelled to Pakistan and Dubai

* A 49-year-old male with no international travel history

* A 28-year-old female with no international travel history

* A 24-year-old male with no international travel history

* A 33-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom

* A 22-year-old male who travelled to Mauritius

* A 40-year-old male with pending travel history

KwaZulu-Natal

* A 39-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Dubai

* A 47-year-old male who travelled to France

* A 45-year-old male who travelled to Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria

* A 40-year old male who travelled to France and Austria

* A 44-year-old male with no international travel history

* A 55-year-old male with pending travel history

* A 68-year-old male who travelled to Austria

* A 49-year-old female with no international travel history

* A 32-year-old female who travelled to Italy

Mpumalanga

* A 25-year-old male who travelled to France, Germany and the Netherlands

Western Cape

* A 44-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Dubai

* A 33-year-old female with no international travel history

* A 24-year-old female with no international travel history

* A 53-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom

* A 57-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom

* A 30-year-old male who travelled to Italy and Switzerland

* A 28-year-old female who travelled to Italy and Switzerland

* A 62-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland

* A 30-year-old male with no international travel history

* A 71-year-old male who travelled to Portugal

* A 47-year-old female with no international travel history

* A 57-year-old male with no international travel history

* A 54-year-old male who travelled to Italy

* A 49-year-old female who travelled to Italy

The total number is cases in each province is as follows:

Eastern Cape: 2

Free State: 9

Gauteng: 132

KwaZulu-Natal: 36

Limpopo: 1

Mpumalanga: 6

Western Cape: 88

The Health Ministry also provided a breakdown of the age and gender of the 274 patients.