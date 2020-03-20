Luke-ing the Beast in the Eye: Zanu PF’s motto: We defy what we decree

By Luke Batsirai Tamborinyoka

Speaking with a forked tongue is an English phrase that could have had a serpentine origin in the form of the biblical snake that deceived Eve in the Garden of Eden.

The phrase broadly refers to deception, lies and double-speak.

This week, we all saw vintage Zanu PF in action. And everyone knows Zanu PF has over the years mustered the art of deception and double-speak.

It is a party that makes rules that apply to everyone else but not to itself.

Three days ago, the grand-dad of deception—none other than Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa himself—pretended to be serious about Covid-19, when he purported to have declared a national disaster by banning all gatherings of more than 100 people.

Barely 24 hours, later he gathered thousands at a rally in Nyanga, in brazen defiance of his own decree, in the process endangering the lives of the people to this global viral threat. He even had the audacity to play God by postponing the effective date of his own decree to today, implying that as a self-appointed deity, he will ensure that no Zimbabwean contracts the virus in the interim!

What cheek!

Zanu PF has a penchant of defying its own decrees.

This is the party whose leaders in 1988 were enmeshed in the infamous Willowgate scandal that undermined the values of honesty and chastity that were enshrined in the party’s own Leadership Code of 1984.

There has been Willowgate, Zesagate, the VIP Housing scheme and many other scandals that have sucked men and women at the very apex of this despicable and rotten party of murderers and murderesses!

This same party that publicly proclaimed a policy of one man one farm yet its leaders are multiple farm owners, in brazen defiance of the gospel they pontificate on a daily basis. The divorce cases of senior party officials over the years have revealed massive properties that are a testament to their lives of avarice and greed!

This is the party that purports to be averse to corruption, yet sleaze is in every sense deeply ingrained in their DNA.

Mnangagwa claims he is against the death sentence. He tells anyone who cares to listen that he survived the death sentence by a whisker by dint of his age during the liberation struggle. Yet the man is a well-known murderer, with a blood-soaked legacy that stretches back to the Gukurahundi era, if not before. He has himself sentenced many to death by ordering to have them killed, notwithstanding his feigned aversion to the death sentence.

He rose to power in 2017 through a coup in which several people died. Barely 48 hours into yet another stolen tenure in August 2018, his murderous regime claimed six innocent lives. And 19 more in January 2019.

Yet the same man purports to be disinclined to human blood.

The regime claims it has banned the greenback and exhorts everyone to use the bond-note or the RTGS, when almost all the leaders in his government have US dollars in their pockets and are running companies transacting in the proscribed currency.

Zuva Petroleum, linked to the scarfed idiot, is selling fuel in foreign currency while the same government is accepting import duty in the very for-ex it purports to have banned.

Money changers will tell you government is the biggest player on the black market. The newly minted bond-notes fresh from the printing press that are all over the market of colour will tell you that the regime is the most active player there!

ED will command you to eat vegetables and potatoes but the following week, you see him with his hangers-on braa-ing meat at his farm in Kwekwe.

The regime claims it is serious about Covid 19. Government purports to have banned all gatherings of more than 100 people, yet government-run schools and colleges with huge enrolments running into thousands continue to be fully operational al least until next Tuesday, which might be too late.

We claim to be stemming all external travels but we still allow Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Dominic Chiwenga to be airlifted for treatment to the very Covid-19 haven in China.

And then the ludicrous invective from one Oppa Chamu Muchinguri-Zvipange-Rushesha-Kashiri who was celebrating the loss of innocent lives to the Corona virus.

Yet we all did not rejoice when this scarfed team almost met its death at White City Stadium. This is because we are normal human beings who do not wish death on anyone, even on our own opponents. That is the cardinal value of ubuntu.

One can even surmise that Muchinguri-Zvipange-Rushesha-Kashiri is another duplicitous multiple farm owner.

You can tell from the multiple marriage certificates, not to mention the reported multiple amorous relationships during and after the liberation struggle!

One popular late musician is famed to have dedicated the following lyrics to our dear Oppah.

“Beyond those mountains Manica valley

There is a mushroomed African village

There is a pan-African girl

She is like an angel sent for me”

Luke Tamborinyoka is the Deputy National Spokesperson of the MDC. He is a multiple award winning journalist and a former secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists.

He is an ardent political scientist who won the Book Prize for best student when he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science at the University of Zimbabwe. You can interact with him on Facebook or on the twitter handle @luke_tambo.