Mutare coronavirus bombshell

By Clayton Masekesa

Mutare Mayor Blessing Tandi on Thursday said the local authority’s Mutare Infectious Diseases Hospital is ill equipped to handle coronavirus cases and needs US$400 000 to be refurbished.

Addressing a Press conference on the state of preparedness of Mutare City Council in dealing with the coronavirus, Tandi said suspected cases would be transferred to Wilkins Hospital in Harare.

“We need at least US$400 000 to renovate the Mutare Infectious Hospital,” Tandi said.

“A financial resource mobilisation for Mutare Infectious Diseases Hospital is being done so that it meets the standard required for a safe isolation unit,” he said.

“In the event of a suspected case, the individual will be transported to Wilkins Hospital for testing, isolation and further management,” the Mayor said.

Tandi said they were on a nurses recruitment drive to deal with COVID-19 cases.

“Human resources mobilisation and capacitation have been enhanced with the nursing staff on the high priority list for recruitment,” Tandi said.

“Those already at the post are undergoing training on case-management and infection control protocols,” he said.

“We are doing community engagement and sensitisation through health promotion programmes to raise awareness is ongoing through all the 19 wards,” he said.

“We are also robustly engaging with our residents through our social media platforms. We also have a rapid response team which is in place and in alert mode,” he said. Zim Morning Post