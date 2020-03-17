Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mnangagwa declares coronavirus a national disaster…. independence celebrations cancelled

Government has postponed the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and the independence celebrations until the the threat of coronavirus recedes, President Mnangagwa has announced.

In his State of the Nation Address at State House this afternoon, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says all activities will resume once Government is satisfied that the country is no longer at risk.

“Government has decided to postpone, curtail or cancel public events, gatherings and activities,” he said.

“In that respect, Government has postponed the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, all national independence celebrations previously planned, and pending international sporting fixtures until the threat of coronavirus recedes.”

“We must join hands working with the rest of the world on fighting this virus even though it has not yet crossed our borders. We must have a national response plan. Humanity is at risk and stands at hazardous crossroads,” Mnangagwa said. The Herald

