Businessman shot dead at prayer meeting

By Kenneth Nyangani

Popular Mutare businessman Kumbirai Khumbula was yesterday morning shot dead by suspected robbers who stormed into an all-night prayer meeting at his home in Darlington low-density suburb.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhingwa Kakokwa confirmed the incident, but could not provide finer details.

“The robbers tied the businessman’s family and some church members who were at the house for an all-night prayer,” Kakohwa said. “It is still unclear why the robbers shot him. Reports suggest that they demanded cash from him.”

Khumbula ran a chain of retail outlets in the eastern border city and sources privy to the incident said the shooting occurred at around 5am.

No arrests had been made at the time of going to print last night. News Day