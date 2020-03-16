2018 presidential candidate detained at mental institution

By Conrad Mupesa

New Patriotic Front (NPF) leader and losing presidential candidate in the 2018 harmonised elections, Engineer Tendai Peter Munyanduri, who anchored his election campaign message on providing milk, eggs, bacon and honey, is admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital’s psychiatric ward after he suffered a mental breakdown.

In his election campaign message, he had also promised to appoint only two Government ministries and declared that former Vice President Joice Mujuru and MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa were incapable of running the nation.

Eng Munyanduri, who is employed by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) at its Chinhoyi Megawatt offices, is alleged to have suffered a mental breakdown while at work early last week.

Inside sources at the Megawatt offices who requested anonymity said he indecently exposed himself to female members of staff during an internal wellness programme.

Some male workers, the source said, quickly moved in to cover him and took him to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where he is admitted at the psychiatric ward.

When The Herald visited Eng Munyanduri, he was visibly emotional.

He admitted that he was sick, but denied that he had indecently exposed himself to fellow staffers.

He said the allegations were being peddled by detractors who wanted to destroy his political career.

“Yes, I am not feeling well, but the claim that I indecently exposed myself is a lie,” he said.

“All these rumours are aimed at tainting my political imagine as I am a force to reckon with.”

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Eng Munyanduri also exposed himself to female members of staff at the hospital.

Efforts to get comment from ZETDC spokesperson, Fullard Gwasira, were futile by the time of going to print, while Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital superintendent, Collet Mawire, could not divulge any information citing hospital-patient confidentiality.