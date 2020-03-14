‘I eat plenty of meat at my farm’, Mnangagwa tells starving villagers

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

A few months after telling Zimbabweans to eat vegetables and potatoes, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was singing a different tune bragging that he eats whatever he wants at his farm;

“At this farm, we have plenty of livestock including cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and countless poultry. From all those we eat whatever, we want when we feel like,” he told starving villagers.

The Zanu PF leader organised a field day at his Precabe Farm on Thursday, graced by many government ministers and villagers whom he told he had plenty of food at his farm.

“Here we say production, production and trade. So to add value to the crops we produce here, we moved to processing and marketing. We chose maize and wheat which we value-add.

“If we all show interest in farming we can kick hunger out of the country. If we embrace new forms of farming, our country will be food sufficient,” he said.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, a Mashonaland based A2 farmer, Tafadzwa Billiat said the President had financial capacity to embrace new farming methods yet most farmers did not have.

“Look my guy, it is very possible for us to do the same. We can make bumper harvests here in Zimbabwe but we have been affected by the economy. He is a President with the financial muscle to survive in this economic environment but we can not,” Billiat said.

In one of his recent bizarre speeches Mnangagwa shocked Zimbabweans when he told them to eat vegetables and potatoes because the country was facing economic challenges.

He claimed that doctors encouraged people not to eat meat as it was unhealthy.

“Ahh! Meat! How about vegetables? Doctors recommend that people should eat vegetables. Doctors want you to eat vegetables so that you will be healthy, meat is not good for you.”

“I think I beg to differ. I listen to what the doctors say that’s why I eat vegetables,” Mnangagwa said.

Earlier this month the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Zimbabwe was facing an “economic and humanitarian crisis” amid a lethal cocktail of macroeconomic instability, climate shocks and policy missteps. Nehanda Radio