Glam awards 2020 nominees out

By Tammy Moyo
Categories and nominees for this year’s edition of the Glam awards Zimbabwe are out.
The event is set for March 28 in Avondale and preparations are at an advanced stage.
The Glam Awards consists of a highly focused group of journalists and bloggers as well as specially picked fans who do wide research and come up with the nominees.
Submissions are done to unearth other talents that are on the horizon.
Awards founder Albert Takudzwa Chigiya said:
“The Glam Awards are a highly focused youth award show that looks at young people’s work and it also reserves the right to revoke a nomination or an Award to any nominee if they involved with activities that are harmful to children, encourages the use of drugs.
“It also involves in body shaming, cyberbullying, hate speech, being discriminating to women or the description of gratuitous violence explicit sex or activities that cause unrest amongst the Young People.
“The Glam Awards are also in full support of activities that promote green economies and curb the pandemic of Climate Change because we believe that the Youth are the most to be affected by this problem.
“To asset our commitment, we have made sure that our accolade has a green bottom instead of the usual Red. Visit us on Instagram and Facebook @theglamawards and Twitter @GlamZim,” he said.
1 The Outstanding Album
Francesca by King 98
Can I by Outcasts
The People’s by Rapper Asaph
Lazarus by Diego Tryno
2 The outstanding Male
Ti Gonzi
Asaph
Hillzy
3 The Outstanding Female
Tammy Moyo
Shasha
Natasha Muz
Frya
4 The Outstanding Newcomer
Diego Tryno
Clyde Banks
Phreshy
Nyasha David
Ishan
5 The Outstanding Collaboration
Ishan ft T Gonzi Kure
Garry Mapanzure ft Hillzy Tv Room
King 98 ft Nasty C and LayLizzy Wacko
Mulla Nation Horror
6 The Outstanding International Act
Lay Lizzy
Nasty C
Shasha
Queen V
7 The Outstanding Performance/Live Act
Asaph
Mzoe 7
T Gonzi
Fucci
8 The People’s Choice Award Voted on The Day
9 The Outstanding ZimDancehall
Bazooker
Enzo Ishal
Ndunge Yut
Boss Pumacol
Nutty O
10 The Outstanding Producer
Rayo Beats
Rodney Beats
Axe on the beat (Perfomer)
Chiwedah
11 The Rising Star Award
King 98
Drew The MC
Denim Woods
Union 5
Hannah The Real Nigist
12 The Outstanding Gospel
Ropafadzo Sakala (perfomer)
Gracious Sithole
Byron Mlinga
Flame B
13 The Outstanding Lyricist
Noble Stylz
Asaph
Crooger
Odey
T Gonzi
14 Song of the year
Ishan ft T Gonzi Kure
Takura Noise
T Gonzi Mabazooker Enzo Nemapumacol
Joyful Praise Choir Ngoro Yeminana
VIDEO MUSIC, Acting and Arts CATEGORIES
15 The Outstanding Video
Tammy Moyo Kwandinobva Directed by Any Cutta
Denim Woods, No Playing Empawa 100 Directed bySimDoc
T Gonzi Kufamba Rima Directed by X Leoy V
Garry Mapanzure Slow Empawa 100 Directed by Director K Mane
Tanto Wavie John Chibadura Directed by Simdoc
16 The Outstanding Video Director
Director Leoy X V
Director K MANE
Director TeeKay
Director AM
SAP
17 The Outstanding Actor
Nigel The Slick Pastor
Dillion Mafukidze
Daniel Lascker
Everson C Chiedza
18 Outstanding Blog
Zimcelebz
The Zimtainment
Insider 263 Magazine
Pindula
Zimbuzz
Honorary Awards
19 The Glam Awards Life Time Achievement Award Announced on the day.
20 The Hip Hop Honorary Award Conferred to Maskiri for changing the game and inspiring and influencing the Hip Hop Community.
ARTS
21 Outstanding Youth Organization/Individual in contribution to Arts, Culture and Youth Development.
SayWhat Zimbabwe
Yett Trust
Ignite Youth Zimbabwe
JCI Zimbabwe
22 Outstanding Break Through Writer
Kudakwashe Chiwashira
Anesu Isaac Fombe
Princely Vonboshah
23 Outstanding Graphic Designer
Brian Briezay
Blessing Mwale Art
Graphics Smith
Derwin Graphics
24 Outstanding Studio in Photography
IKD Photography
Sam Riley Images
Profound Photography
Puzzlemoment
RADIO TELEVISION AND ONLINE PRODUCTION PRODUCTION
25 Outstanding Presenter in a Radio Program
Fungai Linda Mawada World’s Best Breakfast
Hstv King Avry, Heart of The City Skatta The
Crunch on Capitalk
Noxy Divine Diva Star Fm.
Miss Red Zifm
26 Outstanding Presenter in a Television Program Broadcast or Online
Massy Bondamakara Living Legends ZBC
Kim Jade
GoodChild Coke on The Beat
Tich Coke on the beat
27 Outstanding Comedian/ Content Creator
Munashe Chirisa
Meta4ric
Ray Vines
BrytmatsVines
Vitae Arts
28 Outstanding Social Media Influencer
Wellence Mujuru
Thomas Chizhanje
Shadaya Tawona
Miss Red
29 The Best Online Media
Earground
Fresh Ink Tv
Onvi TV
Nafuna TV
FASHION MODELLING AND HUMANITARIAN
30 The Outstanding Male Model
Zviko Motsi
Devson Takudzwa Luzane (Mr Zimbabwe)
Ben Chest
Martin Uladi
Byron Mlinga
31 The Outstanding Female Model
Panashe Kimberly Peters
Belinda Pots
Tapiwanashe Allin (Her Royal Highness)
Sindiso Ndlovu
Yolanda Chimbarami
32 The Outstanding Fashion Designer
Ace Customs
Ivhu tribe
Ric Chasers
Kid Hunta
33 The Glam Awards Humanitarian Award
Conferred to H.E DR Amb Edd Branson for the EDDucate Program
34 The Outstanding Entrepreneur Award MALE
Tatenda Samukange SkyLake Borehole Drilling
Victor Madzedze Yarutso Car Rental
Tatenda Jakarasi. Munch Zimbabwe
Samuelle Dimairho
35 The Outstanding Entrepreneur Award FEMALE
Blackpearl Beauty and Cosmetology
Lorraine Mugariri Maison Du Dustyle Fashion
Lorraine Guyo Film and
Video Production.
Trissha Alouise Jones Arts, Recreation and Humanitarian
RED CARPET AWARDS
35 The outstanding red carpet look male
36 The outstanding red carpet look female
37 The Outstanding make up
38 The Outstanding Promoter
H-Metro