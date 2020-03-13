Glam awards 2020 nominees out

By Tammy Moyo

Categories and nominees for this year’s edition of the Glam awards Zimbabwe are out.

The event is set for March 28 in Avondale and preparations are at an advanced stage.

The Glam Awards consists of a highly focused group of journalists and bloggers as well as specially picked fans who do wide research and come up with the nominees.

Submissions are done to unearth other talents that are on the horizon.

Awards founder Albert Takudzwa Chigiya said:

“The Glam Awards are a highly focused youth award show that looks at young people’s work and it also reserves the right to revoke a nomination or an Award to any nominee if they involved with activities that are harmful to children, encourages the use of drugs.

“It also involves in body shaming, cyberbullying, hate speech, being discriminating to women or the description of gratuitous violence explicit sex or activities that cause unrest amongst the Young People.

“The Glam Awards are also in full support of activities that promote green economies and curb the pandemic of Climate Change because we believe that the Youth are the most to be affected by this problem.

“To asset our commitment, we have made sure that our accolade has a green bottom instead of the usual Red. Visit us on Instagram and Facebook @theglamawards and Twitter @GlamZim,” he said.

1 The Outstanding Album

Francesca by King 98

Can I by Outcasts

The People’s by Rapper Asaph

Lazarus by Diego Tryno

2 The outstanding Male

Ti Gonzi

Asaph

Ti Gonzi

Hillzy

3 The Outstanding Female

Tammy Moyo

Shasha

Natasha Muz

Frya

4 The Outstanding Newcomer

Diego Tryno

Clyde Banks

Phreshy

Nyasha David

Ishan

5 The Outstanding Collaboration

Ishan ft T Gonzi Kure

Garry Mapanzure ft Hillzy Tv Room

King 98 ft Nasty C and LayLizzy Wacko

Mulla Nation Horror

6 The Outstanding International Act

Lay Lizzy

Nasty C

Shasha

Queen V

7 The Outstanding Performance/Live Act

Asaph

Mzoe 7

T Gonzi

Fucci

8 The People’s Choice Award Voted on The Day

9 The Outstanding ZimDancehall

Bazooker

Enzo Ishal

Ndunge Yut

Boss Pumacol

Nutty O

10 The Outstanding Producer

Rayo Beats

Rodney Beats

Axe on the beat (Perfomer)

Chiwedah

11 The Rising Star Award

King 98

Drew The MC

Denim Woods

Union 5

Hannah The Real Nigist

12 The Outstanding Gospel

Ropafadzo Sakala (perfomer)

Gracious Sithole

Byron Mlinga

Flame B

13 The Outstanding Lyricist

Noble Stylz

Asaph

Crooger

Odey

T Gonzi

14 Song of the year

Ishan ft T Gonzi Kure

Takura Noise

T Gonzi Mabazooker Enzo Nemapumacol

Joyful Praise Choir Ngoro Yeminana

VIDEO MUSIC, Acting and Arts CATEGORIES

15 The Outstanding Video

Tammy Moyo Kwandinobva Directed by Any Cutta

Denim Woods, No Playing Empawa 100 Directed bySimDoc

T Gonzi Kufamba Rima Directed by X Leoy V

Garry Mapanzure Slow Empawa 100 Directed by Director K Mane

Tanto Wavie John Chibadura Directed by Simdoc

16 The Outstanding Video Director

Director Leoy X V

Director K MANE

Director TeeKay

Director AM

SAP

17 The Outstanding Actor

Nigel The Slick Pastor

Dillion Mafukidze

Daniel Lascker

Everson C Chiedza

18 Outstanding Blog

Zimcelebz

The Zimtainment

Insider 263 Magazine

Pindula

Zimbuzz

Honorary Awards

19 The Glam Awards Life Time Achievement Award Announced on the day.

20 The Hip Hop Honorary Award Conferred to Maskiri for changing the game and inspiring and influencing the Hip Hop Community.

ARTS

21 Outstanding Youth Organization/Individual in contribution to Arts, Culture and Youth Development.

SayWhat Zimbabwe

Yett Trust

Ignite Youth Zimbabwe

JCI Zimbabwe

22 Outstanding Break Through Writer

Kudakwashe Chiwashira

Anesu Isaac Fombe

Princely Vonboshah

23 Outstanding Graphic Designer

Brian Briezay

Blessing Mwale Art

Graphics Smith

Derwin Graphics

24 Outstanding Studio in Photography

IKD Photography

Sam Riley Images

Profound Photography

Puzzlemoment

RADIO TELEVISION AND ONLINE PRODUCTION PRODUCTION

25 Outstanding Presenter in a Radio Program

Fungai Linda Mawada World’s Best Breakfast

Hstv King Avry, Heart of The City Skatta The

Crunch on Capitalk

Noxy Divine Diva Star Fm.

Miss Red Zifm

26 Outstanding Presenter in a Television Program Broadcast or Online

Massy Bondamakara Living Legends ZBC

Kim Jade

GoodChild Coke on The Beat

Tich Coke on the beat

27 Outstanding Comedian/ Content Creator

Munashe Chirisa

Meta4ric

Ray Vines

BrytmatsVines

Vitae Arts

28 Outstanding Social Media Influencer

Wellence Mujuru

Thomas Chizhanje

Shadaya Tawona

Miss Red

29 The Best Online Media

Earground

Fresh Ink Tv

Onvi TV

Nafuna TV

FASHION MODELLING AND HUMANITARIAN

30 The Outstanding Male Model

Zviko Motsi

Devson Takudzwa Luzane (Mr Zimbabwe)

Ben Chest

Martin Uladi

Byron Mlinga

31 The Outstanding Female Model

Panashe Kimberly Peters

Belinda Pots

Tapiwanashe Allin (Her Royal Highness)

Sindiso Ndlovu

Yolanda Chimbarami

32 The Outstanding Fashion Designer

Ace Customs

Ivhu tribe

Ric Chasers

Kid Hunta

33 The Glam Awards Humanitarian Award

Conferred to H.E DR Amb Edd Branson for the EDDucate Program

34 The Outstanding Entrepreneur Award MALE

Tatenda Samukange SkyLake Borehole Drilling

Victor Madzedze Yarutso Car Rental

Tatenda Jakarasi. Munch Zimbabwe

Samuelle Dimairho

35 The Outstanding Entrepreneur Award FEMALE

Blackpearl Beauty and Cosmetology

Lorraine Mugariri Maison Du Dustyle Fashion

Lorraine Guyo Film and

Video Production.

Trissha Alouise Jones Arts, Recreation and Humanitarian

RED CARPET AWARDS

35 The outstanding red carpet look male

36 The outstanding red carpet look female

37 The Outstanding make up

38 The Outstanding Promoter

H-Metro