Coronavirus: Countries enforce mass closures to stem spread

Schools have been closed, sports events cancelled and cultural institutions shut around the world as countries try to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

In the US, six states told schools to close on Monday for at least two weeks.

Belgium announced sweeping measures including the closure of schools, cafes and restaurants, and cancellation of cultural and recreational events.

All forthcoming fixtures in Europe’s top football contests the Champions and Europa leagues have been postponed.

In other developments:

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began 14-day self-isolation after his wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus. He is not showing symptoms

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was admitted to hospital after testing positive

European markets are recovering some ground after heavy losses on Thursday and Asian markets finished down, having rallied after sharp falls on Friday morning

Kenya recorded its first case of coronavirus, in a 27-year-old woman just returned from the US via London

More than 125,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in 118 countries around the world, according to the World Health Organization. The total number of deaths is more than 4,600.

Which countries are closing schools?

Schools in the US states of Ohio, Michigan, Oregon, Maryland, Kentucky and New Mexico have been told to shut on Monday for at least two weeks.

French schools will be closed from Monday for 15 days, while Belgian schools will be closed until Easter.

The German states of Bavaria and Saarland said their schools would be closed until the end of Easter holidays in late April. The capital Berlin will also start closing its schools next week.

The moves follow similar announcements from the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the Philippines, Portugal and Bolivia on Thursday.

In the UK, the government said such measures were being considered but that the scientific advice was that “this could do more harm than good” at this stage.

All school trips abroad were banned, however, and anyone with a cough or high temperature was advised to self-isolate for seven days.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this was “the worst public health crisis for a generation” and warned many families they would “lose loved ones before their time”.

And what sporting events are off?

The next matches of Europe’s Champions League and Europa League have been postponed, as well as the draws for the following rounds.

England’s premiership and football league have suspended all matches until 3 April.

Several clubs in the premiership have been hit. Chelsea football club went into lockdown after player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive. All Chelsea personnel who have been in contact with him, including the entire senior men’s team, will have to self-isolate for 14 days. BBC News