Man tries to poison ‘cheating wife’ over cellphone password

By Prosper Dembedza

A Harare man yesterday appeared in court for allegedly trying to kill his wife with rat poison after she refused to give him her cellphone password.

The court heard that George Lovell (age not supplied), who suspected that his wife was cheating on him, went on to point a gun at her, stealing her cellphone and assaulting her.

Lovell was facing attempted murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

He made complaints against police whom he accused of over-detaining him.

Mrs Mugwagwa remanded Lovewell in custody and advised him to approach the High Court for bail.

The court heard that on March 6, Lovell followed his wife who was at a funeral and started shouting at her accusing her of having boyfriends yet she was married.

It is the State’s case that Lovell took a cellphone and US$200 which was in his wife’s bag and went back home.

The court heard that the complainant returned home the following day and Lovell assaulted the complainant with a belt and clenched fists all over her body demanding the phone’s password.

Lovell allegedly went on to cover the complainant’s head with a plastic bag while pointing a gun at her and continued to assault her leading the complainant to become unconscious.

After assaulting the complainant, Lovell took rat poison and forcibly opened the complainant’s mouth while was demanding her password.

The complainant then pleaded with Lovell not to end her life as she was willing to give him the password. The Herald