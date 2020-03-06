By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

After his infamous ‘ngazviende’ speech President Emmerson Mnangagwa was at it again leaving Zimbabweans bemused on Friday after he issued a bizarre warning that his government was going to do house inspections and arrest people who fail to get rid of cockroaches in their homes.

Mnangagwa was addressing a clean-up campaign at Matizha Business Centre in Gutu.

“Tine shungu dzokuti iwe pauri kana usvike pokunzi wakachena. Haufaniri kungochena wakubuda mumba kuinda kunevamwe. Chena uri pamba pako ipapo.

“Kubva paunorara, ngapachene. Zvaunopfeka ngazvichene. Mapedza kudya manheru, mapoto nendiro zvogezeswa zvovata zvakachena kuti mumba musaita mapete.

(you must always keep yourself clean whether you are home or not. Make sure what you wear and where you sleep is clean as well as your dishes are clean to avoid cockroaches from breeding).

“Ichasvika nguva yokuti tichatenderera tine mavillage inspectors. Vakangowana imba inebete, totanga tichipa warning kuti taona bete ask next time tozosvika kwekuti tosunga

(there will come a time that we will send village inspectors. Don’t be found with cockroaches. We will initially give warning but eventually we will arrest you),” the President said.

WATCH: Mnangagwa threatens to arrest people with cockroaches in their homes

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono slammed Mnangagwa for not prioritising the opportunity with the public to discuss the coronavirus as other Presidents are doing around the world.

“Use of the word COCKROACH by Mnangagwa sends a chill down the spine especially if you are from the Midlands & Matabeleland. If he meant real cockroaches this time, wouldn’t it have been a good opportunity to talk about coronavirus as other Presidents are doing around the world?”

Observers have labelled Mnangagwa a better comedian than others in the country. While commenting on Nehanda TV, some say he was referring to people when he talked about cockroaches.

“Apa Kapfupi akutorerwa Jersey, ma chacteristics ehwu leadership hapana but ehwu comedian kwakumberi (He is better in comedy than in leading the country),” James Jimmy Mashayanyika commented on Nehanda TV.

“Mapete vanhu pakaurayana maHutu nemaTutsi pane rudzi rwainzi mapete ipapo saka he’s declaring genocide zvaajaira (he is referring to genocide, cockroaches are the clans that fought, the Hutu and the Tutsi),” wrote Mafuka Praise Silas. Nehanda Radio