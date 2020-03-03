Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsFeaturedNews

Drama at Chippa United as coach Norman Mapeza quits

42,540

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza resigned on Monday night, just less than two days after steering the team back to winning ways.

Norman Mapeza
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 30: Norman Mapeze Chippa United Head Coach during the Chippa United media open day at Nelson Mandela Bay on October 30, 2019 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

While no-one was immediately available to confirm the news, TimesLIVE can reveal that club bosses and Mapeza were locked in a meeting which took hours as they tried to convince him to stay.

However, the meeting failed to resolve the impasse, which is believed to stem from a misunderstanding over the duties of the technical staff.

Long-serving Chippa assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu will take over the reins as the team prepares for a league clash against Bidvest Wits away from home on Saturday.

Related Articles

Mapeza wanted to see more from Chippa

7,351

Kaitano, Mapeza go head-to-head again

15,994

10 years, 10 coaches . . . No job security at FC Platinum

15,355

Dutch coach De Jongh joins FC Platinum revolution…* Nomadic…

8,311

“Yes I have been asked to take over the coaching duties until a new coach is found,” said Sambu.

Mapeza resigned just after steering the team to a 1-0 victory over AmaZulu, breaking a five-game winless streak that piled pressure on him.

Chippa are 11th on the premiership standings, five points off the drop zone. TimesLive

You might also like More from author
Comments