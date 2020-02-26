McClive on Bidvest debut

By Snodia Mikiri

Bidvest Wits new signing McClive Phiri is optimistic of improving his career after making his debut for the Clever Boys on Monday.

The former Highlanders fullback said the move to the Absa Premiership left him hungry for more.

Phiri featured as Bidvest dismissed Norman Mapeza’s Chippa United 2-0 in the Nedbank Cup.

“It is every player’s dream to play outside the country. I am happy I made it and I won’t be looking back,” he said.

The fullback’s joined Bidvest early this month.

He said the future looks bright and is focused on improving his career.

“I don’t want to sound ungrateful but I am expecting better. As humans we are never satisfied, we keep on wanting to better ourselves.

“It’s a dream come true for me, I will utilise this opportunity and avoid disappointing,” said Phiri.

The 26-year old right back joins fellow countrymen, the duo of Terrence Dzvukamanja and Edwin Madhanhanga at Bidvest.

Dzvukamanja and Phiri are reuniting having played together at Ngezi Platinum back home.

He said having fellow Zimbabweans helped him settle.

“I have seen Terry and he has been showing me around. I don’t feel lonely; I feel home already.

“As a footballer we have to learn fast and adapt because we won’t stay at the same place forever. It’s something we cannot avoid.

“The new environment comes with new challenges too and I am ready for all that,” he added.

Phiri said he has settled and said he was delighted with his debut match.

“I have settled in well. I am looking forward to a good time here.

“Things are going on as planned and only the sky is the limit. I was happy with my first game, we won the game and progressed to the next stage of the competition.

“I don’t want to give myself pressure, I have to keep my cool, work hard, follow instructions and behave,” said Phiri. H Metro