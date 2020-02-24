I’m not done yet: Mukuruva

By Eddie Chikamhi

United States-based former Zimbabwe first choice goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva has said he is not done yet with the Warriors.

The ex-Dynamos goal-minder played in all three matches for his country at the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon under Callisto Pasuwa.

But he has been overlooked by the successive Warriors coaches, as his game apparently took a knock since the move to South Africa’s Cape Town City in 2017.

The Warriors starting place has been a tough gamble between the South Africa-based trio of Elvis Chipezeze, Edmore Sibanda and George Chigova.

Zimbabwe are currently involved in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers where they host defending champions Algeria in back-to-back matches next month.

They also play Zambia and Botswana later in the year before plunging into the 2022 World Cup group qualifiers.

“It’s every soccer player’s dream to represent his country and I am happy I did and I’m still looking forward to be called back to the Warriors.

“I know it’s not going to be easy because we have good goalkeepers.

“But, I will work hard and, hopefully, get the reward to be back again in the Warriors setup,” said Mukuruva from his base in Detroit. Mukuruva is aiming to resuscitate his career overseas after extending his stay at Michigan Stars which plays in the third-tier of the United States football.

He will be part of the National Independent Soccer Association campaign which begins this Friday.

A few years back, the former Prince Edward High School prodigy was one of the brightest prospects for Zimbabwe after he won his maiden league title as an 18-year-old Upper Sixth pupil with Dynamos in his debut Premiership season.

Mukuruva hit a career high with the national team at a tender age of 21 years after featuring in all three matches for Zimbabwe at the AFCON tournament three years ago.