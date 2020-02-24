Five-week-old baby found after anonymous caller gives kidnapper’s address

By Rutendo Ngara

Police in Bulawayo have arrested a woman from Pumula suburb for allegedly kidnapping a five-week-old baby girl.

The woman was arrested after her friend called the baby’s mother informing her of the address of the suspect.

After receiving the anonymous call, the distraught mother first went to the police and was escorted to the suspect’s Pumula suburb home leading to the unharmed baby’s rescue.

In a statement yesterday, Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Abednico Ncube said the incident happened on Wednesday last week.

He said the suspect, whom he did not name, went to the complainant’s house under the pretext that she was looking for her sister.

“At the time the accused person arrived at the complainant’s house, the complainant was about to leave heading to town. The accused person said she was also going to town and insisted on helping the complainant carry one of her twin babies who is five weeks old and she was given one of the twins,” said Chief Insp Ncube.

When they arrived in town at Tredgold Buildings, the accused person received a call and advised the complainant that she had no bus fare to return home so she had to rush to her friend nearby to get some cash.

She went with the baby and never came back.

“The complainant tried contacting the accused person several times to inquire on her whereabouts but she was not picking up calls until the phone went off,” said Chief Insp Ncube.

The complainant later went to Bulawayo Central Police Station and reported the matter.

“Later in the day the complainant received an anonymous call from a certain lady who claimed to be the accused’s friend advising her that she had seen the accused carrying the baby on her back and introduced her as her cousin,” said Chief Insp Ncube.

The complainant was advised to go to a certain house in Pumula suburb where the accused resides.

She went to Pumula Police Station and she was escorted by the police to the house.

The twin baby girl was rescued and the accused person was arrested.

The Chronicle could not immediately locate the girl's mother.