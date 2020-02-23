Zim’s own Big Brother version launched in Harare by Mr Styllz and Teemak

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Prince Mudzingwa, popularly known as Mr Styllz, with his business colleague, Taona Oswald Chipunza a.k.a TeeMak, have launched a reality show under the banner, One House Reality Show aimed at showcasing the country’s raw talent with the winner set to receive US$50 000.

Mr Styllz and TeeMak have admired the success of previous Big Brother Africa versions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch in Harare on Saturday, TeeMak said the show is aimed at empowering the Zimbabwean arts industry.

“The most favourite part about this reality show is that we are purely doing this to save the Zimbabwe arts industry.

“As the show is growing momentum it terms of viewership and all that, it is technically a way to empower all the people in the arts industry.

“This is a reality show that we are starting and this is not the only season we are going to have it. We are going to perpetuate it into the future,” TeeMak said.

Mr Styllz acknowledged talent in Zimbabweans who participate in reality shows adding that they decided to put the country on the map by coming up with the One House Reality Show.

“We have seen how Zimbabweans participate on these reality tv shows.

“It draws a lot of attention in the whole of Zimbabwe.

“So we have decided to say okay, let us do something for our own, let us promote Zimbabwe as a country.

“Let’s put our country on the map,” Mr Styllz added. Nehanda Radio