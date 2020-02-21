Four machete robbers nabbed

Four men believed to be part of a gang of seven machete-wielding robbers who were terrorising people in and around Colleen Bawn and West Nicholson targeting cash and property, have been arrested in Gwanda.

This comes as police have declared war on criminals country-wide.

Philani Ndlovu (29) of Nkayi, Brighton Nyathi (24), Eric Sibanda (24), all of Gwanda; and Norman Sibanda alias Magreen (31) of Burnside, Bulawayo were also armed with pistols, axes and knives, among other weapons for use in attacking their victims.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the arrests saying the suspects were facing six counts of armed robbery.

In one of the cases which occurred in the early hours of February 7, the gang, armed with machetes, a small axe and a flick knife went to an unidentified homestead and forced open the bedroom door.

One of the robbers struck the victim with the flat side of the machete on his back demanding cash.

On February 14, Philani Ndlovu was arrested after he was identified by one of the complainants in Gwanda.

He led police to his accomplices Brighton Nyathi, Eric Sibanda and Norman Sibanda.

The police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the three outstanding gang members, only known as Armstrong, Paul and Lethi Kutula, all of Matshetsheni Village, Gwanda.

Searches were carried out at Sibanda’s house and a machete which was hidden under the bed was recovered. Ndlovu led detectives to house number 5058 Spitzkop North, in Gwanda where a solar battery belonging to one of the victims was recovered.

Brighton Nyathi also led detectives to house number 3395 Spitzkop North Extension, Gwanda where his girlfriend Pretty Mlilo resides and a Samsung J2 Cellphone belonging to one of the victims was recovered from her.

He also led detectives to house number 2926 Spitzkop North Extension, Gwanda where he resides and an Ecco Solar battery was recovered.

Police said the total value of the recovered goods was ZWL$6, 390, R25, 000 rand and property worth ZW$5 300.

Police have urged the public beef up security systems at their homes and to avoid keeping large sums of money at homes or offices. The Herald