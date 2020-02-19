Zim braces for a season of mass protests; Chamisa to lead from front

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa has vowed to lead from the front, a series of mass protests to pressure President Emmerson Mnangagwa to accept dialogue and implement comprehensive political reforms ahead of 2023 harmonised elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Harare on Wednesday, Chamisa pledged to provide leadership in the upcoming mass protest. The opposition leader said citizens were ready to revolt against the economic mess caused by the ZANU PF regime.

“We will see more protests. We have the Constitution which gives the people the power to hold peaceful demonstrations.

“We have the right to protest. What we have to give is the oxygen. We will provide leadership. We will not accept any tomfoolery from the police,” said Chamisa.

Chamisa accused Mnangagwa’s government of banning 18 public events organised by the opposition last year.

“They will arrest and kill some of us, but no gun is more powerful than a conscious mind. Some people are saying why don’t you focus on 2023. That is foolishness. Foolishness is doing the same thing with no results. There has to be a radical approach, a disruptive approach.

“No gun is effective against a people who are resolute. We have given peace a chance. The regime must not take us for granted,” Chamisa added.

The opposition leader blamed ZANU PF for sanctions imposed on the country.

He said ZANU PF has done bad things for the people of Zimbabwe.

“Why should our country be debated in Europe on account of what we have done or not?

“Why should our country be debated in the holes of Washington?

” It is because we have done things that are bad for our own people.

“Why would you rape women? Why would you kill citizens who are demonstrating? Chamisa said. Nehanda Radio