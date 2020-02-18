Prince Musarurwa’s burial today

By Clodine Manyozo

Afro-jazz musician Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa will be laid to rest today at Musarurwa Village in Murombedzi, Zvimba.

The musician died on Saturday at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital after suffering from lung cancer.

Family spokesperson Tafadzwa Matsate said Musarurwa will be buried at his family’s cemetery.

“My uncle Prince will be buried at the family cemetery in Murombedzi, Zvimba. The time for burial is not confirmed yet,” he said.

“It is a good thing that he had a funeral policy with Nyaradzo Group.”

This is contrary to the begging that has become the norm with many artistes whose families struggle to cover funeral expenses.

Musarurwa’s body has been lying in state at his Zvimba family home since yesterday.

Describing his relationship with Musarurwa, Matsate said he was close to his late uncle.

“We were very close. Though he was my uncle, our relationship was more of a friendship,” said Matsate.

Matsate, who is still learning the ropes in music, once collaborated with the late musician on the song “Muchakwakurwa” released in 2017.

"We had a collaboration in 2017 and we wanted to plan for more but the plans got disturbed as he was not feeling well," he said.