‘Runonzi Rudo’ hitmaker Prince Musarurwa dies

By Esther Gomo

Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa who shot to fame after his collabo with Pah Chihera on “Runonzi Rudo” has passed away at Chinhoyi Hospital.

Family and friends say the talented singer succumbed to lung cancer.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

The Earground blog paid tribute to Musarurwa as a “creative and cultural ambassador who traversed the world with his music, teaching traditional instruments, singing and dance.

“He carried on the the legacy of his late iconic grandfather Augustine Musarurwa the Skokiaan singer and saxophonist who is an internationally acclaimed composer whose song was covered more than 80 times internationally by such artists as Louis Armstrong.”

Musarurwa sang in his school choir, spending much of his time playing his father’s acoustic guitar. While growing up his musical influences included Oliver Mtukudzi, Salif Keita and Hugh Masekela.

After finishing high school he went to the Zimbabwe College of Music. After this he recorded his first album called Kurarama in 2011, followed by another album titled Garamuberevere in 2012.

In 2013 a collaboration followed with his niece Pamhidzai Tracy Mbirimi (Pah Chihera) on a song called Runonzi Rudo, which Musarurwa wrote, as well as all the songs on Tracy’s debut album.

In the same year of 2013, Musarurwa also released an album titled Gogodera’.. 2014 so him Début at the Hifa (Harare festival of Arts) 2014 as well a tour to Uganda in the summer of 2014 performing at famous Gatto Matto restaurant Uganda, Kampala.

In 2015 he released his 4th Audio Album Chiga Chikuru and also he had his Début tour of the United Kingdom performing at T Chances Music Centre London and the Drum In Birmingham.

2016 saw Prince have a Début tour of the United States, performing at the Shrine World Music Venue & Madiba Restaurant and Silvana in New York.

There he shared the stage with Leopoldo F. Fleming a musician, composer, lyricist, and arranger, who has played, recorded, toured with a cornucopia of other great artists such as Nina Simone, Miriam Makeba, Angélique Kidjo, Simone Kelly, Harry Belafonte and many more.

Prince crowned everything when he won an award for best undiscovered talent at the annually held AEA – USA awards held in New Jersey. Nehanda Radio