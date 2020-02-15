Ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack found dead at 40

By Vicki Newman |Mirror|

Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40.

The former Love Island host was believed to have killed herself at home on Valentine’s Day, but it was later confirmed that she died today. Her family has been informed.

Rumours of the star’s death began to circulate on Twitter this afternoon, leaving fans devastated.

It’s reported her body was found at her London flat today.

A family spokesperson told The Sun: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

“We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Caroline had recently returned to the UK after retreating to Los Angeles in the aftermath of her arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

The incident forced her to step down as host of Love Island, the show which had propelled her into the top tier of British celebrity.

But despite enjoying a hugely successful career with all the associated glitz and glamour, she had a troubled love life and was unable to find lasting happiness.