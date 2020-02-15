Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizNews

Ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack found dead at 40

The former presenter of the ITV2 dating show has tragically died at just 40 years old - it's believed she killed herself at home on Valentine's Day

7,982

By Vicki Newman |Mirror|

Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40.

Caroline stepped down from her hosting duties for Love Island
Caroline stepped down from her hosting duties for Love Island

The former Love Island host was believed to have killed herself at home on Valentine’s Day, but it was later confirmed that she died today. Her family has been informed.

Rumours of the star’s death began to circulate on Twitter this afternoon, leaving fans devastated.

Related Articles

Suicide prophet family speaks

28,350

Guard shoots self at Econet Shop

48,063

Man drowns daughter, hangs self

26,408

‘I tried to save my boy’

50,151

It’s reported her body was found at her London flat today.

A family spokesperson told The Sun: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

“We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Caroline had recently returned to the UK after retreating to Los Angeles in the aftermath of her arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

The incident forced her to step down as host of Love Island, the show which had propelled her into the top tier of British celebrity.

But despite enjoying a hugely successful career with all the associated glitz and glamour, she had a troubled love life and was unable to find lasting happiness.

You might also like More from author
Comments