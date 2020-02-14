Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Scenes of jubilation and chaos as Job Sikhala is acquitted – PICTURES

Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze has ruled that main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Vice Chairman and Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala is not guilty on charges of plotting to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Job Sikhala, his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa and MDC Vice President Tendai Biti
Justice Mawadze described as bizarre claims by State prosecutor Tawanda Zvakare that Sikhala wanted to stage a “coup” in Zimbabwe to overthrow Mnangagwa’s government.

MDC Deputy Spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said; “The defence’s application for exception was upheld, amid chaotic scenes as police fired teargas on innocent bystanders outside the court.”

Police fired tear gas after a serious fightback from stone-throwing MDC supporters (Picture by Tell Zim)
Job Sikhala receives massive support from his party
Sikhala was alleged to have threatened to unseat Mnangagwa before the 2023 election while addressing party supporters at a rally in Bikita last year. Nehanda Radio

