Madzibaba dies holding a clay pot

By Paul Ndou

Scores of Guruve villagers were left shell-shocked on Tuesday when a self proclaimed prophet Kennie Mazviyo drowned holding a clay pot while trying to perform church rituals.

The 28 year old prophet had taken his two clients Shephard Kamujariwa (48) and Tariro Mazviyo (43) to the River for ritual purposes.

Upon entering the River while holding a clay pot covered with a white cloth he drowned and Kamujariwa tried to rescue him but failed.

A witness Jasper Zhemu told Bulawayo24 news on the scene of the incident that the prophet was used to perform his rituals at the River but somehow on the fateful day he drowned.

“We were all shocked to hear that madzibaba drowned because we knew him as a regular visitor of this River, that is where he took his clients all the time so the whole village is shocked,” Zhemu said.

The body of the deceased was retrieved this afternoon by police subaqua. Bulawayo24.com