Woman arrested for allegedly stealing teen’s newborn at Malawi hospital

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a newborn baby girl at the Mulanje district hospital in Malawi, news website Malawi24 reported.

The baby’s 16-year-old mother Rhoda Charles told the outlet that she gave birth on February 8 and was discharged from hospital two days later.

Charles said her mother and guardian went to the pharmacy to collect medicine, leaving her with the newborn baby.

When a woman approached her, claiming Charles’ mother had asked her to bring the baby to the pharmacy, the teenager handed over her child.

She realised the baby had been stolen after her mother returned from the pharmacy and asked where she was.

The matter was reported to the police and the suspect arrested following a tip-off.

She was due to appear in court on a charge of a stealing a child, Malawi24 reported. African News Agency/ANA