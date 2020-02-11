Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedInternational

Two arrested in Kempton Park after police seize elephant tusks worth R1.2m

26,644

Two men aged 40 and 42, are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for illegal possession of and dealing in elephant tusks, specialist crime-fighting unit the Hawks said on Tuesday.

The men's cars were impounded and they are set to appear in court on Wednesday. Picture: Hawks
The men’s cars were impounded and they are set to appear in court on Wednesday. Picture: Hawks

The duo was nabbed following an operation conducted by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit in Germiston, the endangered species team and the Ekurhuleni SWAT team.

The operation took place at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Monday following information that the suspects were selling elephant tusks.

“The description of the suspects’ vehicles was confirmed and upon searching, police seized five elephant tusks wrapped and concealed in a travelling luggage,” said Hawks’ spokesperson captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Related Articles

Mthatha robbers sentenced to 45 years in jail ten years…

15,512

Zimbabwean drug smuggler denied bail in SA

23,523

Ex-Victoria Falls mayor’s trial fails to kick off

17,973

Rustenburg hit with second cash heist in one week

19,972

“Both vehicles, a Ford Figo and Audi Q5, were immediately seized. The suspects were then traced and apprehended at the same location during an undercover-operation. The elephant tusks, weighing about 45 kilograms with an estimated street value of R1.2 million, have since been confiscated.”

The men were charged with contravening the National Environment Management: Biodiversity Act. African News Agency (ANA)

You might also like More from author
Comments