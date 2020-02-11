Mapfumo says its embarrassing Zimbabwe does not have a road named after Bob Marley

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Chimurenga music icon Thomas Mapfumo says its embarrassing that authorities in Zimbabwe have so far failed to name a single road after the late reggae legend Bob Marley even though he composed a song for Zimbabwe and even came to perform on Independence Day in 1980.

Marley who died in May 1981, composed a song, Zimbabwe, dedicated to the country’s reclamation of its freedom from British colonialism. In an interview with Nehanda TV, Mapfumo said it defied logic the country could not do something to honour the Marley who was clearly fond of Zimbabwe.

“Bob Marley came to Zimbabwe and composed a song (entitled) Zimbabwe.

“He (brought) his own equipment and on his expenses and sang, but you did not give him even a single street,” Mapfumo lamented.

The United States-based Mapfumo has also urged Africa to unite.

“My last words are; let’s unite as Africa.

“Let’s unite Africa, even those in America calling themselves Niggas, they are our people.

“They were stolen from Africa.

“You heard Marley sing ‘Buffalo Soldier’, he was speaking a lot (to his African brothers)” Mapfumo added.

History records that Buffalo soldiers were fighters of African-American origin who mainly served on the Western frontier during the American Civil War of the 1860s.

Mapfumo took a dig at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s chants in which he claimed 2030 will see him still in power. For the record, Mnangagwa infamously said: “2030, ndendichipo (In 2030, I will still be President).

Mapfumo had invaluable advice for the veteran politician, imploring him to step down, while also describing his continued stay in power as disastrous.

Mapfumo accused Mnangagwa of bringing starvation to the country, further mocking his intention to seek presidential terms which would take him to 2030 as President.

“Do not stay in power when you are not able to lead.

“What are you doing?

“You say 2030 you will be there; doing what, when people are dying of hunger?” Mapfumo queried.

The Chimurenga music maestro castigated Mnangagwa for monopolising power without any show of quality leadership and urged the Zanu PF leader to let others take over from him and watch from the terraces what they are able to do with power.

“He must step down and stop lying to people. They (and his Zanu PF colleagues) have failed.

“They always say they fought for this country but did we fight for this poverty?

“Tell us what you have done so far to say other people cannot rule this nation.

“What have you done to save people?

“People must unite and change the order.

“Surrender power to others and see what they can do,” Mapfumo advised.

He also urged people to unite and fight against Zanu PF tyranny.

“Things are not okay at home.

“People are struggling.

“Sons and daughters of men have been made to wallow in poverty while children of thieves are making a lot of money.

“Children of the poor are not going to school.

“Leaders are playing politics with people and not building the country.

“We are nearly 40 years since independence, but we have done nothing to show for it.

“Where are we going?

“My final words are; let’s unite and fight against dictatorship,” he added. Nehanda Radio