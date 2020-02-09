Manhunt for Kuwadzana killer

By Rudo Mandiro

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into the suspected murder of a mentally ill man who was found dead in Kuwadzana paddocks.

Harare police provincial spokesperson Inspector Webster Dzova said the victim, Simon Chapatarongo (40), went missing on January 26 when he left home without disclosing where he was going.

His family subsequently filed a missing person report with Kuwadzana Police Station 24 hours later.

His body was, however, discovered on January 31 by Takudzwa Sandai Kajanda from Kuwadzana, who subsequently alerted the police.

Police attended the scene and found the naked body, which had deep wounds int the back, in an advanced state of decomposition.

It was then taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital (formerly Harare Central Hospital) mortuary for a post-mortem.

Inspector Webster Dzvova said investigations were still underway.

“Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation should get in touch with Kuwadzana Police Station or the nearest police station.”

He urged communities to take care of mentally ill persons in order to keep them out of harm’s way. The Sunday Mail