Zesa boss Chivaura dies

By Vanessa Mhizha

Acting Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) chief executive Patrick Chivaura has died.

ZESA Holdings group acting chief executive officer Engineer Patrick Chivaura
ZESA Holdings group acting chief executive officer Engineer Patrick Chivaura

Chivaura died Friday morning and the cause of his death could not be immediately ascertained at the time of writing.

At the time of his death, Chivaura was due to retire this month.

Prior to his appointment, he had served the power utility in different capacities including Transmission and Distribution Director and Technical Services Manager.

Details of funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. Zim Morning Post

More details to follow….

