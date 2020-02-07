Macheso to sample new songs

By Kundai Marunya

Arts lovers will this weekend be spoiled for choice owing to a series of events that will be taking place in and around Harare.

It will be a pot-pourri of events, with performing artistes, expected to dominate on the entertainment scene, that is already showing signs of recovery after a long hiatus.

Alick Macheso

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso will this weekend stage several shows as he samples some new songs from his upcoming album.

The musician, who emerged from his annual break last weekend to perform at Selmor Mtukudzi’s “Dehwe ReNzou” album launch, will serenade fans at Club Manake in Ruwa before sharing the stage with Allan Chimbetu at Warren Park 1 Bar tomorrow evening.

Macheso’s manager, Tich Makahamadze, said they were yet to decide on which songs to feature on the yet to be named album.

“This weekend we will be performing new songs that are still in the making as we prepare for another album. We are yet to record our album, so at this point we are not yet giving away information on what it entails or when it will be released,” said Makahamadze.

Macheso’s camp will receive a timely boost as lead dancer Selemani Mpochi a.k.a MaJuice returns to the stage following a short illness.

“MaJuice has been ill and that is why he did not perform with us last weekend. We are happy that tonight he will be rejoining the rest of the crew on stage,” said Makahamadze.

Hope Masike

Mbira queen Hope Masike will tonight launch her much awaited poetry anthology “Ask Me Again” at Gallery Delta.

It will be a tough test for the renowned mbira musician as she expands her art, trying her hand at poetry.

The book launch will have a healthy mixture of music, liquor and poetry.

Bev is back

Just a couple of weeks after her marriage which many thought would take her from showbiz, raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda is back, this time with a show at Kuwadzana 2’s Sunset Nite Club tonight.

Food Nest

Tonight will see an afro-jazz explosion as Batsirai Shasha and the Mtaka Band perform at Food Nest Restaurant at Longcheng Plaza.

The performance will be part of Shasha’s monthly first Friday shows.

Jason Mphepo Little Theatre

It will be a fun-filled and informative morning at Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre tomorrow as the venue hosts Miss Ireland International Homecoming and Workshop.

The event will offer a free two-hour confidence building workshop for aspiring models over 16 years.

Participants will engage in fun and informative activities covering topics such as nerve calming exercises, public speaking, confidence boosting and general etiquette.

There will be two sessions, one starting at 8am and another commencing at 10:30 am.

Moto Republik

The monthly Hustler Market returns tomorrow afternoon at Moto Republik creative hub.

The event provides an interactive environment for young creative, fashion, art and craft enthusiasts with entertainment being provided by Harare’s top DJs and live performances.

Many wares including clothes, crafts and jewelry will be available for sale.

Lady Thanda re-emerges

Once one of the most sought-after local reggae stars, the widely travelled Lady Thanda is back in business.

The musician, who was on a sabbatical, will this Saturday perform in Bulawayo at Zanzibar Hostesses Night Club’s college opening bash.

She will share the stage with rising Zimdancehall artistes Njanji Simbi Hombe, Gee Mpostory, Scattah Wattah, The Whole Tribe and Volcanic among other musicians and DJs.

CookOut

If one is looking for a fun-filled and relaxed way of spending their weekend then Alexandra Sports Club is the place to be. The venue will this Sunday host the monthly CookOut featuring the country’s top DJs, Chucknosis and RayD. The Herald