Uebert Angel causes chaos in Sri Lanka

Uebert Angel descended on Sri Lanka last week Tuesday and over a period of seven days made a lasting impression that was capped with a service that saw thousands of people in attendance.

There was congestion as cars and public transport ferried people to one of the main venues in the capital city of Colombo. Last year terrorists bombed hotels and a church so the government provided the army and police with guns and sniffer dogs, this partly led to the congestion.

Dubbed #GoodNewsSriLanka, the Spirit Embassy: GoodNews church founder was hosted by his spiritual son Prophet Jerome Fernando who is resident there. In pictures posted on Instagram, long winding queues of people waiting to enter the venue of the conference could be seen.

“It’s always a joy seeing souls coming to receive JESUS as their LORD and SAVIOUR. Very exciting. It’s a feeling you can’t easily shake off,” Angel wrote on his official instagram account.

“Many people turned to Christ right from the world and from many other religions. Sri Lanka was blessed by our dear LORD. Ain’t JESUS just beautiful? Sure HE IS. Thank you LORD!”

Back in London, his 16-year-old son Uebert Junior was picking up the mantle and preaching in his father’s place. For his age, you could have mistaken his authoritative voice for his father.

The young preacher christened SEER 1 showed he was in his comfort zone preaching to thousands and reaching an audience of over half a million people on Facebook.