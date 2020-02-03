SHOCK as Harare woman scalds church elder hubby with cooking oil

Police are keen to get to the bottom of a case where a Harare woman scalded her husband with cooking oil and left him battling for life.

Angela Nhekairo claims she scalded her husband Benson Nhekairo with cooking oil in a desperate bid to escape a beating.

However, holes are being poked into her story as witnesses come through and the police have since confirmed that investigations into the matter are well underway.

The case is being handled at Borrowdale Police Station under case number CR457/01/2020.

But as the police do their job Benson Nhekairo insists this is a case of attempted murder by a wife he labelled a pathological liar.

In an exclusive hospital bed side interview with H-Metro over the weekend an ailing Benson recalled the day he “almost died.”

“I was seated in the lounge when she poured the heated cooking oil on me. All this happened in full view of my 20 –year old daughter as well as maid,” he said.

“I am in pain and would want to rest while thanking God for saving my life but Angela’s lies cannot go unchallenged. How does a woman who is being beaten get time to heat cooking oil for that long? She is on a mission to tarnish my image and that of the church.

“I am not an abusive husband and neither am I an elder at the church, ndingori mwana wesangano. I don’t know where the church is coming in… this is a marital issue that is now being handled by our very able Zimbabwe Republic Police”

Benson, who has skin from his entire back and part of the face peeling off, claims his wife was out to take his life as part of an elaborate plan that she hatched in cahoots with a man she is allegedly having an extra marital affair with.

“I am not a law expert but this is attempted murder. For 15-20 minutes she heated two litres of cooking oil before pouring it on me. It was planned. How cruel can a person be,” said Benson, struggling to contain his tears.

“I overheard my wife talking to her lover Farai Musiya… ,who she normally refers to as Baba Norm, planning to take our kids to Canada and decided to play it cool. On the fateful day I looked for my passport as well as those of the kids and could not find them in the drawer we always have them stored.

“I asked Angela about the whereabouts of the passports and she could not give a satisfactory answer. Instead of confronting her I went and sat in the lounge where the next thing I felt was a stinging heat that sent shivers down my spine.

“I have never felt such pain in my life. I took off my clothes in front of my daughter and maid, and yelled for help. We rubbed margarine and eggs on my skin in a desperate bid to reduce the pain. As all this was happening Angela was on the phone with Cherly … and Farai Dhla… telling them that “it is done I have fixed him.”

“Clearly this thing was pre-meditated, she wanted to kill me but God is faithful, I am healing. However, I am worried about the mental state of my daughter…she is traumatized because she watched all this unfolding,” said Nhekairo. H Metro