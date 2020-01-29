CAPS sign 17 players, hunt for more

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United have brought in 17 new players into their squad — and they are not done yet.

The Green Machine have changed the manner in which they run their business, with the Premiership giants opting for a commercial approach, starting this season.

They parted ways with 14 players who were part of the disappointing story last season in which the club collapsed in the final days of the marathon.

And they have embarked on a massive recruitment drive, which has seen them snatching some of the best players in the league, including Ishmael Wadi from Harare City.

Innocent Mucheneka, who was with Chicken Inn, Tatenda Tumba and Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye, both from Harare City, as well as the pair of ex-Yadah players, Leeroy Mavhunga and Enock Karembo have also joined the Green Machine.

Other players who have come aboard include goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe, Tafadzwa Jaravani and Carlos Mavhurume.

The Herald yesterday attended trials where several big-name players were in attendance.

Former Harare City midfielder Learnmore Muyambo is also angling for a move to CAPS United.

The trials are expected to be completed by the end of this week.

Makepekepe are expected to unveil their team this week after failing to do so last week due to some logistical issues.

Club vice-president Nhamo Tutisani said the players his club were signing have the potential to be groomed into excellent sportspersons.

“We are clear on that one. CAPS United is a big footballing institution which has vast potential to be a big entity,’’ he said.

“Good corporate governance should be the order of the day. Our integral product as a team is the player.

“We cannot be seen associating our club with ill-mannered players who can’t give the team returns.

“Therefore, we are carefully considering a lot of factors before taking any player on board.

“We are changing our thrust in terms of doing business. One day we should see ourselves being a listed company, so we need to produce and associate with the right products.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Blessing Sarupinda is experiencing some complications in his bid to break into Europe.

He failed to fly, as scheduled, to Portugal where he is wanted by a club in that country.

Sarupinda has been waiting to get his visa for some time now.

He trained with the rest of the squad on Monday.

Winger Phineas Bhamusi, who had previously been linked with a move to Dynamos, also trained with the Green Machine.

The livewire forward was one of CAPS United’s best players last year. The Herald