Bulawayo Chiefs hold onto ‘want out’ players

By Ricky Zililo

Young Warriors utility player Shadreck Nyahwa is among six regular Bulawayo Chiefs players yet to report for pre-season training amid reports that they want out of the club.

Goalkeepers David Bizabani and Liberty Chirava, defender Marlvin Mkolo, central attacking midfielder Arthur Musiiwa and striker Farau Matare have been absent from Chiefs’ training sessions at Crescent Sports Club.

The left-footed Nyahwa (21) is reportedly owed US$3 000 in signing-on fees from last season.

The former Bantu Rovers star reportedly signed a two-year contract with Chiefs in January last year whereby the club would pay him US$5 000 per year as signing on fees, but he only received US$2 000.

Sources said the player, who has attracted the interest of Triangle United and Dynamos, wants out, citing breach of contract, but Chiefs are holding onto the player and have slapped a US$30 000 price tag on him.

Highlanders’ targets Bizabani, Mkolo and Matare also have a hefty bounty of US$30 000.

“All of us (Musiiwa, Mkolo, Matare, Nyahwa and Bizabani) are training alone to keep fit. How can they demand US$30 000 when we served the team well even without getting anything at the time? When we were in Division One, we didn’t have salaries and survived on “keep goings” and won the championship.

“In our first year, there was a time we went for seven months without pay and still fought to keep the team in the Premiership. Last season we fought a good fight and now this is the thank you we get,” said one of the disgruntled players.

Another of the players said should the club keep them against their will, they’ll run down their contracts and move as free agents.

“It’s only for a year, but the problem is that we would have missed opportunities to advance our careers,” said the player.

Dynamos are interested in midfielder Musiiwa and Nyahwa, who is also being hunted by Triangle United together with Bizabani, while champions FC Platinum are keen on Matare.

Chiefs have already lost the services of defender Sikhumbulani Dube to ZPC Hwange, midfielder Sheppard Mhlanga to Chicken Inn and left-back Brendon Mpofu to Caps United as free agents.

Bosso 90 midfielder Brian Jaravaza, who was on loan at CIWU last season, is training with Chiefs alongside former ZRP FC striker Ashton Mhlanga.

Chiefs chief executive officer Dumisani Mantula said it wasn’t their policy to stand in the players’ way and their asking price was not meant to scare away any potential suitors, but it’s what they feel is a fair price for their prized possessions.

He acknowledged that the club owes Nyahwa.

“I don’t have direct figures (how much they owe Nyahwa). If there are issues, relevant departments within Bulawayo Chiefs should be able to manage. Naturally, if there are discrepancies, a way forward has to be found. If we still owe someone, we’re saying come and let’s discuss the way forward,” said Mantula. The Chronicle