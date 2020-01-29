AFM property tussle spills into court

By Jairos Saunyama

The fight over control of Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) properties in Marondera has spilled into the courts, with a faction aligned to Cossum Chiangwa applying for a peace order against a rival group led by Amon Madawo.

On January 5 this year, Marondera police had to intervene when violence broke out at the church’s Divine Truth Revival Centre in Cherima high-density suburb after Madawo’s followers were accused of invading the premises and disrupting a prayer session led by local cleric Milton Gwizo.

Gwizo yesterday approached the civil court seeking a peace order against his rivals Frank Magume, Akedias Tigere, Christopher Ringisai and Tinashe Moyo.

The court ordered both parties to go back and draft a peace agreement to be signed by the magistrate on February 5.

There was wild jubilation at Marondera Civil Court as members of the Madawo faction celebrated the ruling that will see them sharing the premises with their rivals.

The AFM church split into two factions in 2018 as Chiangwa and Madawo fought over leadership of one of the country’s biggest Pentecostal denominations. NewsDay