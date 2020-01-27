Killer gangster bids for bail

By Mashudu Netsianda

A Bulawayo man who allegedly fatally stabbed a rival in a turf war involving teenage gangsters in Pumula South suburb, has approached the High Court for bail pending trial.

Prosper Dungeni (25) allegedly pulled out an okapi knife and stabbed Mthulisi Ncube (18) in the neck following a heated exchange with the deceased and his gang whom they found walking in their “territory.” Ncube died on the spot.

The incident occurred in March 2015 in Pumula South.

Dungeni, through his lawyers Coghlan and Welsh Legal Practitioners, filed an application for bail pending trial at the Bulawayo High Court citing the State as a respondent.

In his bail statement, Dungeni said he was not a danger to public safety and was unlikely to commit any similar offence if released on bail.

He is denying the charge, arguing that he acted in self defence after the deceased and his gang allegedly attacked him.

“The deceased assaulted the accused person several times and with the help of his accomplices they blocked the road. The accused person tried to evade the deceased and his gang but failed and the assault continued during which the accused struck the deceased in a bid to escape. The deceased and his gang were the aggressors,” said Dungeni’s lawyers.

Dungeni argued that the State case is weak hence he was prepared to stand trial with high chances of acquittal.

“The accused person is ready to stand trial and has no reason to abscond if released on bail. He has been in custody for four years. The State has failed, neglected or is unable to effectively prepare for the trial and this is highly prejudicial to the accused person,” said the lawyers.

Dungeni offered to pay $100 bail and to report once a week at Nkulumane Police Station until the matter is finalised.

He also offered to reside at his given address and not interfere with State witnesses as part of the bail conditions.

The State is yet to respond to the application.

According to court papers, it was stated that on March 5 in 2015 at around 5.30PM, Dungeni was in the company of Raymond Mpofu and Polite Mpofu at a T-Junction between Intemba and Premier roads in Pumula South.

The deceased who was in the company of Prudence Khumalo allegedly accosted Dungeni and Raymond accusing them of trespassing into their territory resulting in a misunderstanding between the two rival gangs.

During the dispute, Dungeni pulled out an okapi knife and stabbed Mthulisi once on the left side of the neck and he died on the spot. Both Dungeni and Mthulisi were leaders of rival gangs known as Glendening and Habek comprising of teenage boys in Pumula South. The Chronicle