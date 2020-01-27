Dynamos’ new recruit in eye of a storm

ByTadious Manyepo

Questions over Dynamos new recruit Byron Madzokere’s professionalism are being asked after the defender misled South Africa’s First Division side Moroka Swallows into preparing a contract for him.

Madzokere signed for the Glamour Boys over a week ago as DeMbare seek to turn around their fortunes after disappointing performances in the past two seasons.

But, it has since emerged the former Yadah Stars centre-back had agreed in principle to join Moroka Swallows earlier.

Apparently, Madzokere put pen to paper for Dynamos without informing Zimbabwean agent, Butler Masango, who had negotiated the deal he was supposed to sign with Swallows.

The defender was under the care of Masango in South Africa for the better part of the festive season and impressed the Moroka Swallows technical bench.

Swallows, who were home to many Zimbabweans during their days in the South African top-flight, including Gilbert Mapemba and Oscar Machapa, wanted to sign the defender but he was asked to clear with Yadah Stars first.

He then left South Africa saying he wanted to clear with the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries side only for him to join Dynamos.

Speaking from his South African base yesterday, Masango said Madzokere’s attitude could jeopardise his relations with Swallows.

“I was surprised to learn through the media that Byron (Madzokere) had joined Dynamos. I am still in a state of shock,” said Masango.

“Moroka Swallows approached me to look for a good defender. I recommended Madzokere and brought him to South Africa for a trial stint.

“Inside two days, the technical bench had been impressed by his work.

“He has the right stature, work ethic and is good on the ball. That is what they were looking for and they wanted to sign him immediately.

“However, he had to first clear with his then team, Yadah Stars.

“Before he went back to Zimbabwe, Madzokere had agreed personal terms with Swallows and while he was in Zimbabwe, the team was finalising his contract.

“To my surprise, I heard he has since joined Dynamos. He didn’t even call me to inform me of his decision or change of it.

“It puts me in bad standing, my reputation as an intermediary, especially for Zimbabwean players, is at stake. I don’t even know what to tell Swallows at the moment.

“I think it is very bad for a player to act in such a manner he acted.”

Masango also revealed Madzokere had earlier failed to make the grade at another South African side, Free State Stars.

“He (Madzokere) came here in December and I took him to my place before I arranged with Free State Stars to have a look at him as they wanted a centre-back,’’ said Masango.

“He went to Free State and stayed in a hotel for two weeks but the coach said he wasn’t impressed with him.

“He came back to me and then I took him to Moroka Swallows and after two days their coach wanted to sign him.

“I was driving him almost 45km to Swallows for training and we agreed he must go and get his clearance from Yadah.

“He went back to Zimbabwe and we were communicating and then, all of a sudden, I saw on Facebook that he signed for Dynamos.

“The person who stayed in my house, ate my food, that’s the thank you he gave me . . . His attitude is now making me to think twice about helping these Zimbabwean players.’’

Madzokere’s relationship with Yadah also ended under a cloud with the club questioning his professionalism.

Early last season, Chicken Inn midfielder Valentine Kadonzvo misrepresented to his then club Dynamos that he wanted to pursue his academic studies in the United States of America in order to get clearance.

He signed for the Gamecocks when he was released. The Herald