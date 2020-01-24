Friend mistaken for robber gets beaten to death

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly beating up his friend to death in a bushy area near the Plumtree Border Post in the middle of the night after suspecting that he was a robber.

The pair who are reportedly both omagumaguma were on their way back from assisting border jumpers to cross illegally into Botswana when they met in a bushy area.

Elton Ngoma (60) from Njube Suburb in Bulawayo was not asked to plead when he appeared before Plumtree Magistrate, Ms Sharon Rosemani facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to February 4.

Prosecuting, Ms Elain Kanengoni said Ngoma assaulted Mgcini Sibanda (43) from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo on January 18 and he died the following day while admitted to Plumtree District Hospital due to injuries sustained during the attack.

“On 18 January at around 9AM Mgcini Sibanda was brought injured to Plumtree Police Station by an informant Mr Mafukunyane Mguni.

“Mr Mguni indicated that he found Sibanda injured in a bushy area near Plumtree Border Post where he is alleged to have been assaulted by his friend Elton Ngoma.

“Sibanda was referred to Plumtree District Hospital for treatment where he died the following day while admitted. Ngoma was arrested on January 20,” she said.

Ngoma and Sibanda are said to have assisted border jumpers to illegally cross into Botswana through a bushy area in the middle of the night.

On their way back they took separate routes and they later met and Ngoma mistook Sibanda to be one of the robbers that target border jumpers.

Ngoma assaulted Sibanda with fists and booted feet all over the body leaving him seriously injured. Sibanda was assisted by Mr Mguni who found him lying in the bush where he had been attacked and ferried him to the police station. The Chronicle