Flamboyant Masvingo pastor launches book in America – PICTURES

By Martha Leboho

New Creation Embassy Church pastor, Onward Chironda has launched a book titled “Too late to fail” which explores his journey as a young pastor, the mistakes made and lessons learnt and gives fundamental principles of leadership.

The book was recently unveiled in Washington DC and Lake City Utah in the United States at a colourful event that brought together motivational writers and ministers of the word in the Diaspora.

Chironda, popularly known as Pastor O, said he was humbled to unveil his first book.

“I am very excited and motivated to launch my first book, especially having an opportunity to launch it in four states in the USA and receiving tremendous support, it shows that we are not only impacting our local communities but the whole world.”

Chironda said Dr Rabson Shumba and Marshall Chiza have endorsed the book among other authors in Zimbabwe and South Africa and Prophet Java got his copy in a private meeting in Maryland.

Chironda said he dedicated the book to every youth out there that has a dream to change the world and their life.

“I believe that young people in our communities lack role models who are ready to share their real and practical stories and I thought this gap needed to be bridged hence bringing a tool for success in simple terms. I dedicated this book to every youth out there that has a dream to change the world and their life,” said Chironda.

Born and bred in Masvingo, the 28-year-old will be launching other two motivational books this year in Zimbabwe. Sunday News