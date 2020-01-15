Police name accident victims

POLICE have named five people who died in a road accident on Sunday evening along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road near Ngomahuru Turn-Off.

They said two of the victims were burnt beyond recognition when one of the vehicles caught fire.

The accident occurred at around 5.30pm at the 42km peg along the highway when two cars collided.

Deputy national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka said all the five had been positively identified and their families had been advised.

They are: Zivanai Bernard (34) of Beitbridge, Edith Maunganidze (35) of Masvingo, Makanaka Savanhu (eight) of Masvingo, Elliah Gilbert (38) and Obey Gilbert both of Chitungwiza.

“We proffer our condolences to the bereaved families and implore motorists to safeguard themselves, their passengers and other road users against unnecessary loss of life through strict adherence to road rules and observance of all traffic laws,” Chief Supt Chishaka said.

A Honda Fit collided with another car, driving in the opposite direction, along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

The driver of the other vehicle tried to overtake in front of oncoming traffic resulting in the collision.

The Honda Fit was headed towards Masvingo while the other vehicle was travelling towards Beitbridge and caught fire on collision.

Three people in the Honda Fit, including the minor aged eight died on the spot while the other two in the unidentified vehicle were burnt beyond recognition.

All the bodies were taken to Masvingo Hospital mortuary.

During the just-ended festive season, a total of 138 people were killed in road traffic accidents and 565 others were injured in the three weeks between December 15 and January 5.

Police recorded 1 518 road accidents.

Speeding, reversing errors, following too close and inattentiveness were recorded as the major causes of accidents. The Herald