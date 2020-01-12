My wife beats me up whenever she feels like it: “I’m living in hell”

By Lea Mutanda

A Harare man is said to be living in “hell” as his violent wife is allegedly bashing him even at his workplace, forcing him to seek protection from the courts.

Tonderai Furamera approached the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order against Yvonne Mazorodze citing domestic violence.

“Your worship, I am asking for a peace order against my wife Yvonne Mazorodze because she is violent. She beats me up whenever she feels like it,” he pleaded with the court.

“She attacked and left me hospitalised. On another occasion, I lost some teeth.”

“I have been soldiering to live with her for the sake of our children but the violence won’t stop.

“I want my clothes and other possessions since I moved out of the house, but she does want to give me my belongings.”

Furamera also sought an order to bar Mazorodze from visiting his workplace.

In defence, Mazorodze said she was forced to attack her husband because he was neglecting his children.

Harare Civil Court magistrate Mrs Tsitsi Miti granted the peace order. The Sunday Mail