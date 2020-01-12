Machete gang member jailed 5 years for stabbing man who refused to buy him beer on Christmas Day

By Michael Magoronga and Mildred Sithole

A member of the notorious “MaShurugwi” gang from Redcliff has been jailed for five years for stabbing a man twice with a knife after he refused to buy him beer on Christmas Day.

Jabulani Makhupe (30) of J26 Torwood, Redcliff was convicted of attempted murder by Gokwe magistrate Mr Musaiona Shortgame after a full trial last week.

Makhupe will, however, serve an effective four-year jail term after Mr Shortgame set aside one year on condition of good behaviour.

Handing judgment, the magistrate pointed out that violent cases were on the increase, hence a deterrent ruling would go a long way in sending a clear message to would be offenders.

“These violent offences are on the increase and there is a need for personal and general deterrence. Disputes should be resolved amicably rather than resorting to violence,” said Mr Shortgame.

Prosecuting, Mr Liberty Chimwaradze, told the court that on 25 December at around 10am at Torwood Shopping Centre, Makhupe and the complainant, Boniface Chikumbo, were drinking beer separately.

Makhupe allegedly approached Chikumbo and ordered him to buy a beer for him but the latter refused.

That did not go down well with Makhupe who produced an Okapi knife and stabbed Chikumbo twice on the chest.

Chikumbo sustained a deep cut on the lower part of the chest and was ferried to Kwekwe District Hospital for treatment and Makhupe was subsequently arrested. Sunday News