Chamisa to deliver State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Wednesday

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa will on Wednesday 15 January 2020 deliver a State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Harare.

Nehanda Radio has not yet been able to establish the venue that will be used but the time has been slotted for 10am. Chamisa is expected to map out his and the party’s agenda and strategies for 2020 and how they propose to tackle the debilitating economic and political crisis in the country.

Last year in November baton wielding police unleashed violence, randomly spraying tear gas and beating opposition supporters, journalists and civilians gathering outside the party HQ for Chamisa’s shadow State of the Nation Address dubbed Hope of the Nation Address (HONA).

At the time MDC spokesperson Daniel Molokele bemoaned the continued and unwarranted clampdown on civilians saying it revealed that the government was not sincere in respecting and upholding basic human rights.

“The brutality of the police today has only served to emphasise that the illegitimate regime is even more repressive than all the previous regimes. Indeed, there is no doubt that the illegitimate regime is now clearly worse off than both the old Mugabe and Smith led regime’s,” he said.