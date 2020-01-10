Scottish giants favourites to land Warriors striker

By Raymond Jaravaza

Scottish giants Celtic are favourites to land in-demand Warriors striker Tino Kadewere with the player’s agent insisting that any other potential offers supposedly handled by secondary agents are wide off the mark.

Several clubs from Europe and the Middle East have been reported to be interested in Kadewere but the player’s agent, Jihed Taniche, maintains the reports are being peddled by secondary agents with no ties to the striker.

Kadewere has netted 17 goals in 19 games in Ligue 2 this season for French club Le Havre.

His agent Taniche says he is the only man working on any deal to potentially land the striker a new club in January.

Taniche told Bein Sports — global network of sports channels — “Tino is delighted with the first half of the season and does not intend to slow down. Like in the final days of the summer transfer window, the player remains calm and is focused on his performances.

“Tino has a career plan and knows where he wants to go and when. Several clubs have approached us since last summer and the discussions continue today.

“I have seen Kadewere’s name associated with English agents and others in recent days in the English press that is absolutely false! It is always the same story: a number of intermediaries try to insert themselves into the situation”.

“All the scenarios are possible. Tino could very well be transferred and then loaned back to Le Havre to continue until the end of the season.

“I am the only representative of the player, the only individual who has the right to talk for him. No mandate has been given to anyone, not by me, nor by Le Havre.

“We are working in close collaboration with Le Havre to find a solution that will enable to club to achieve its goals. We are talking with some clubs abroad and in Ligue 1,” he added. B-Metro