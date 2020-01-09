Uebert Angel and wife pay off debts for church members during London service – VIDEO

Several lucky congregants from the Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church in London could not hold back tears of joy after church founder Uebert Angel and his wife Beverly paid off their outstanding bills, debts and in some cases college fees during a special service this past Sunday.

In a video shared by the church, Paulina Solarz from the London branch said;

“Sunday service was just mind blowing for me today. I saw credit card debts being wiped off, along with the phone bills, rental arrears, council tax arrears and even school fees were paid today, and that’s all being done by Prophet’s own money and that’s why I love my church, Spirit Embassy.”

Speaking during the service Angel said; “whenever you find time, find a moment in your life, where it’s not about you, it’s about somebody else. To experience the Grace and Anointing that has been put upon the year of the Record Breaker. We got the people that we were supposed to pray for and God said, NO, pay for this and pay for that and give this amount, and that’s what we are doing now.”

Some of the people that Angel assisted like a congregant by the name Debbie had $2000 US dollars paid towards her bills. One Charity had her council tax bill which was overdue by two months, paid off by Angel and his wife, BeBe Angel. Victoria who rushed to the stage as her name was called had her Barclaycard and Capital One credit card bills paid off.

Watch the VIDEO below

Angel was keen to emphasize; “these people work hard. It does not really mean they are broke, or they are poor. This church does not have broke people. It’s just one of those things BeBe and I said, relieve them a little bit, like this couple that just got married, there is that credit card debt. It does not matter what amount it is, it’s not supposed to be there when people are starting a new life.”

It’s not the first time Angel and his wife have done this. In August 2018, lucky members of the church were surprised with cars, debt payments and free holidays. Angel paid three months rent for a new member of the church, who had been attending church for only three weeks in London.

The month before that he surprised a member of his London branch by giving him an R-class Mercedes as a gift during a service.

In May 2013, as covered previously by Nehanda Radio, Angel surprised one of his followers on a Sunday when he handed him the keys to a brand new Range Rover Sport worth over US$100 000. The car came with personalised number plates, “PSALM 23:5”.

In 2013, Angel bought a Mercedes Benz C200 Kompressor for his spiritual son, musician Mudiwa Mutandwa. The gift he said was in recognition of Mudiwa’s impressive musical year that saw him bagging three awards and ministering the ‘Word of God’ through song. Nehanda Radio