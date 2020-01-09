Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Four notorious highway robbers nabbed

By Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

Police in Masvingo have arrested four armed robbers who were preying on travelers along major highways, taking away cash and other valuables during the just ended festive season.

Four dangerous robbers armed with knives and machetes arrested
File picture of four dangerous robbers armed with knives and machetes who were arrested in February 2018

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the arrest of Munyaradzi Mafuratidze, Kuzivakwashe Jinjika (24), Tafadzwa Mudambi (36) and Tachiona Zimuto at the 10km peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

She said the quartet allegedly committed the crimes between December 22, 2019 and January 1, 2020.

She said the suspects were expected to appear in court on four counts of robbery.

“I can confirm the arrest of four suspects in connection of robbery incidents during the festive period. The four were travelling in a Honda Fit AEL 6909 and offering unsuspecting travelers lifts along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road and Masvingo-Mutare Road.

“The gang would rob their passengers at knife point, taking away valuables that included cash,” said Chief Insp Mazula.

The gang’s luck ran out on Monday at around 10 am when a policeman from Masvingo Rural spotted the vehicle at the 5km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road and phoned his colleagues who were manning a road block at the 10 km peg.

She said the car was intercepted leading to the gang’s arrest. The gang also allegedly attacked other motorists who experienced breakdowns during the same period. The Herald

